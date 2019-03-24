SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You're not the only one who didn't win last night's Powerball jackpot.
Once again, no one matched all six numbers.
That pushes the jackpot up to $750 million dollars!
There were several winners who matched five numbers -- so double check your tickets.
The winning numbers are: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball is 5.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday. Tickets cost $2 a piece.
The lump-sum cash payout for a $750 million dollar jackpot is about $465 million dollars.
