Two big lottery jackpots are up for grabs this week.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that the jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has grown to an estimated $367 million.
The cash option on the Mega Millions prize is an estimated $213.9 million.
Similarly, the Powerball jackpot forf Wednesday is an estimated $229 million, with an cash option of approximately $134.3 million.
“As the interest and excitement surrounding these jackpots build, we encourage our customers to keep the experience of playing the lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said Mass. Lottery executive director Michael Sweeney in a statement.
Tickets for the Mega Millions drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, while tickets for Powerball can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.
