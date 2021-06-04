SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A prayer service held at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield Thursday focused on helping victims and survivors of clergy abuse.

This came after a turbulent few weeks for the Diocese. First, the Hampden DA officially named a defrocked priest as the murderer of an altar boy in a case nearly 50 years ago. Bishop William Byrne issued an apology for years of pain Wednesday and adding 40 new names to the list of religious leaders accused of sexual abuse.

A survivor activist and a former priest himself Robert Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery is calling on Bishop Byrne to release what he thinks still may be hiding in the Diocese and further transparency from the church.

"We keep getting calls every single day from people across the country, really across the world who have been abused by clergy and this is not going to stop because the very culture that created all this has not changed. We still have secrecy in the clergy and secrecy among the papal household and we still can't get answers," Hoatson said.

The list released by the bishop includes religious order priests, Diocese employees and priests who were accused of sexual abuse after their death.