SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are quickly approaching and Christmas trees across western Massachusetts are becoming less available for purchase.
“Today, I’m buying a Christmas tree for my mother. It has become kind of a tradition,” said Cathy Chrusciel of Springfield.
With just two weeks until Christmas, it's becoming more and more difficult for residents to find their perfect tree. Many places are already sold out, but we found Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield still has several available for purchase.
“There’s been many shortages with other companies, and we have plenty of trees at Rocky's Hardware,” said Lou Courteau, manager of Rocky’s in Springfield.
Courteau told Western Mass News that the store received 500 trees from Nova Scotia on the second week of November. As of Friday, morning the store had more than 200 trees ready for sale.
“We’ve had plenty of customers come into our store saying there are shortages at Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s,” Courteau added.
Rocky’s is anticipating heavy foot traffic over the weekend as many holiday shoppers scramble to put up their tree for the holiday.
We checked in with other stores around the area and we found that Paul Bunyan’s, Silver Bell Farm, Radebaugh Christmas Tree Farm, and Hickory Hill Farm no longer have trees available with their choose-and-cut option, but still has some pre-cut trees left.
“We have plenty of lights, we have plenty of tree stands, plenty of Christmas trees…all your Christmas needs,” Courteau noted.
