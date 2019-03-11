SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Oh, the places you’ll go…with a new Dr. Seuss license plate to show.
Massachusetts residents can now pre-order a specialty plate to celebrate the legacy of Springfield native Theodor S. Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.
The plate features the beloved ‘Cat in the Hat’ and seussInspringfield.org, the Springfield Museums’ website that shares the story of Dr. Seuss’ rise to fame.
“This plate is an opportunity to celebrate all that makes learning fun. Dr. Seuss was all about nurturing curiosity, which is the foundation of any good museum," said Springfield Museums President and CEO Kay Simpson in a statement.
Manufacturing of the specialty plates will begin when 750 pre-orders have been collected, which is in line with Registry of Motor Vehicles guidelines.
The cost for a specialty plate is $40. Proceeds from the license plate benefit the Springfield Museums.
“Dr. Seuss’s creativity has inspired generations to dream big and his own ingenuity taught millions the joy of learning,” said State Sen. James Welch of West Springfield.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join the Springfield Museums staff to officially announce the license plate on Thursday afternoon at the Wood Museum of Springfield History.
For more information on the Seuss plate, CLICK HERE.
