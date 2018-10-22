A pre-trial hearing is set today for a woman in connection to the death of a Northampton man, after his burned body was found in Hatfield.
22-year-old Alondra Gil of Northampton is charged with perjury after the body of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz was found burning back in March on Bridge Lane in Hatfield.
A second person, Mercedes Diaz-Wright is charged with lying to police.
She is expected in court next month.
The investigation into Cruz's death is ongoing.
Gil, is being held on $3,500 cash bail.
