SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Stewart Weldon of Springfield is facing 52 charges, involving 11 victims after he was arrested last May on kidnapping charges.
Back in August, Weldon pled not guilty to three counts of murder and waived his rights to hear the 49 other charges against him.
This all started last May, when Stewart Weldon was pulled over by a police officer for a broken tail light.
A woman in the car telling police she has been kidnapped by Weldon and held her against her will at his home on Page Boulevard in Springfield.
An investigation quickly revealing this to be more than just a kidnapping, the case gaining national attention when the bodies of three women, Ernestine Ryans, America Lyden, and Kayla Escalante were found in and around the property.
For weeks investigators gathered evidence at the home of Weldon, collecting 196 items according to court documents.
Some of that evidence revealing it to be the house of horrors we imagined; wooden sticks, wrapped wire, zip ties, rolls of tape, empty bottles of bleach.
Months later, in August, Weldon was formally charged with their murders at least 8 other victims allegedly feeling his wrath, but surviving.
Those survivors and the victim's families now working with the Hampden County DA.
It is unsure if Weldon will be attending court today.
He's still being held without the right to bail.
