SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pretrial hearing was held Wednesday morning in Hampden County Superior Court in case of Stewart Weldon, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering three women.
Those bodies were discovered last year on the Page Boulevard property where Weldon was living with his mother.
Today's court proceedings took less than five minutes and Weldon was not present.
Weldon's attorney, Michael Hussey, had waived Weldon's appearance, so it was just a short conversation with the judge.
They agreed that Weldon's case will have a motion hearing on February 6 and then another pretrial hearing on February 27.
Hussey said he doesn't intend to bring Weldon in for that next hearing on February 6, but stated his client may appear for the one after that.
Hampden Assistant D.A. Max Bennett did not bring up any other matters relating to the case, so the judge moved on to the next one.
To recap, the bodies of three women were found in and around Weldon's Page Boulevard home in May.
Weldon pleaded not guilty to three murder charges at his arraignment back in August and waived his right to hear the 49 other charges against him. He's still being held without the right to bail.
Tonight on Western Mass News, an emotional interview with one of the victims sisters who was in court today for that five minute exchange. She shares what her family has been going through since Weldon's arraignment tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.