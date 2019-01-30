In early June, Ludlow Police responded to a reported disturbance between father and son on Sewall Street.
Police say the father is 54-year-old John Goncalves, was incapacitated and died at Baystate Medical Center.
27-year-old Joao Goncalves is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
His bail was set at his arraignment at $50,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.