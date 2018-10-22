Today is the pre-trial conference for Laura Reilly, who is charged with misleading police at a critical time of their investigation into the disappearance and the eventual murder of Jo Ringer.
Ringer's remains were found in Hatfield this past February, nearly half a year after her initial disappearance.
Ringer was last seen alive on March 2nd of 2017.
The sole suspect in her death according to investigators is Chad Reidy, Ringers husband.
Reidy was found dead of an apparent suicide about a month after Ringer went missing.
Laura Reilly, Reidy's ex-girlfriend is charged with 2 counts of misleading investigators about her communications with Reidy at a key time of the investigation, Reilly is pleading not guilty to these charges.
Court documents reveal that Reidy and Reilly were in fact in communication with each other, including the same day Jo Ringer went missing.
Documents also reveal that in the days that followed Ringers disappearance, the two were together.
Friends and family of Jo Ringer say this entire process has been frustrating and has involved many changes in court proceedings.
Earlier this month they told Western Mass News they thought everything to do with Laura Reilly would be over with, but a change in her plea now means this case will go to trial.
Today's pre-trial conference for Reilly is expected to take place at 2 P.M at Berkshire Superior Court.
