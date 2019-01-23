A pre-trial hearing is set to take place today for a Ware man accused of murdering a West Brookfield mother and her 3 children.
32-year-old Matthew Locke pleaded not guilty back in December.
Investigators say the bodies of Sara Bermudez and her three children, ages, 2,6, and 8 were found in their house in March 2018.
All four were stabbed.
There was also evidence that a fire had been set in the house.
Locke is currently being held without the right to bail.
