Pregnant woman transported to hospital following 2-car accident in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pregnant woman was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-car accident at the corner of Kensington Avenue & Earl Street.
Springfield Fire officials tell us that they arrived on scene to find a Jeep Patriot and a Toyota Corolla off to the side of the road.
The occupants in both vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
There is no update on the pregnant woman's current condition and officials have not stated how far along she was in her pregnancy.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
