(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here are the results of the preliminary elections for Tuesday, September 17
CHICOPEE
MAYOR (Vote for 1)
- 2,725 - JOHN VIEAU
- 1,749 - D. JOSEPH MORISSETTE, JR.
- 184 - ANGELA BREAULT-KLUSMAN
- 1,351 - MICHAEL BISSONNETTE
WARD 3 COUNCILOR
- 305 - LUCJAN GALECKI
- 191 - SCOTT MAZIARZ
- 85 - W. KAWEEN FERNANDO
NORTHAMPTON
WARD 7 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)
- 310 - RACHEL MAIORE
- 165 - PENNINGTON GEIS
- 89 - HANUMAN GOLEMAN
PITTSFIELD
MAYOR (Vote for 1)
- 343 - Scott A. Graves
- 2,571 - Linda M. Tyler
- 281 - Karen M. Kalinowky
- Melissa Mazzeo - 2,860
WARD 5 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)
- 356 - Johnathan Jlo Lothrop
- 103 - Eugene J. Maselli
- 409 - Patrick Kavey
WARD 6 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)
- 93 - Edward James Carmel
- 54 - Craig Gaetani
- 533 - Dina Guiel Lampiasi
- 215 - Joseph C. Nicholos
