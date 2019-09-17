Vote button generic

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here are the results of the preliminary elections for Tuesday, September 17

CHICOPEE

MAYOR (Vote for 1)

  • 2,725 - JOHN VIEAU
  • 1,749 - D. JOSEPH MORISSETTE, JR.
  • 184 - ANGELA BREAULT-KLUSMAN
  • 1,351 - MICHAEL BISSONNETTE 

WARD 3 COUNCILOR

  • 305 - LUCJAN GALECKI
  • 191 - SCOTT MAZIARZ
  • 85 - W. KAWEEN FERNANDO

NORTHAMPTON

WARD 7 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)

  • 310 - RACHEL MAIORE
  • 165 - PENNINGTON GEIS
  • 89 - HANUMAN GOLEMAN

PITTSFIELD 

MAYOR (Vote for 1)

  • 343 - Scott A. Graves 
  • 2,571 - Linda M. Tyler
  • 281 - Karen M. Kalinowky
  • Melissa Mazzeo - 2,860

WARD 5 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)

  • 356 - Johnathan Jlo Lothrop 
  • 103 - Eugene J. Maselli 
  • 409 - Patrick Kavey 

WARD 6 COUNCILOR (Vote for 1)

  • 93 - Edward James Carmel 
  • 54 - Craig Gaetani 
  • 533 - Dina Guiel Lampiasi 
  • 215 - Joseph C. Nicholos 

