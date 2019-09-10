(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here are the results of the preliminary elections for Tuesday, September 10
SPRINGFIELD
MAYOR (Vote for 1, top 2 move to November election)
- 0% - DOMENIC SARNO (I)
- 0% - YOLANDA CANCEL
- 0% - JEFFERY DONNELLY
- 0% - LINDA MATYS O’CONNELL
CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (VOTE FOR UP TO 5)
- 0% - JUSTIN HURST (I)
- 0% - JESSE LEDERMAN (I)
- 0% - KATERI WALSH (I)
- 0% - TRACYE WHITFIELD
- 0% - LAMAR COOK
- 0% - SEAN CURRAN
- 0% - KENCY GILET
- 0% - JOHNNIE RAY MCKNIGHT
- 0% - KELLI MORIARTY-FINN
- 0% - CHRISTOPHER POHNER
- 0% - ISRAEL RIVERA
CITY COUNCIL –WARD 4 (Vote for 1, top two advance to November)
- 0% - MALO BROWN
- 0% - LORENZO GAINES
- 0% - LARRY LAWSON
- 0% - JYNAI MCDONALD
- 0% - GEORGE SAVAGE JR
GREENFIELD
MAYOR (Vote for 1, 2 advance)
- 0% - SHEILA GILMOUR
- 0% - ROXANN WEDEGARTNER
- 0% - BRICKETT ALLIS
TOWN COUNCILOR AT LARGE (Vote for not more than 2)
- 0% - TERENCE STIGERS
- 0% - PHILIP ELMER
- 0% - MICHAEL TEROUNZO
- 0% - CHRISTINE FORGEY
- 0% - JAMES HENRY
