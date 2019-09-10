Vote button generic

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here are the results of the preliminary elections for Tuesday, September 10

SPRINGFIELD

MAYOR (Vote for 1, top 2 move to November election)

  • 0% - DOMENIC SARNO (I)
  • 0% - YOLANDA CANCEL
  • 0% - JEFFERY DONNELLY
  • 0% - LINDA MATYS O’CONNELL

CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (VOTE FOR UP TO 5)

  • 0% - JUSTIN HURST (I)
  • 0% - JESSE LEDERMAN (I)
  • 0% - KATERI WALSH (I)
  • 0% - TRACYE WHITFIELD
  • 0% - LAMAR COOK
  • 0% - SEAN CURRAN
  • 0% - KENCY GILET
  • 0% - JOHNNIE RAY MCKNIGHT
  • 0% - KELLI MORIARTY-FINN
  • 0% - CHRISTOPHER POHNER
  • 0% - ISRAEL RIVERA

CITY COUNCIL –WARD 4 (Vote for 1, top two advance to November)

  • 0% - MALO BROWN
  • 0% - LORENZO GAINES
  • 0% - LARRY LAWSON
  • 0% - JYNAI MCDONALD
  • 0% - GEORGE SAVAGE JR

GREENFIELD

MAYOR (Vote for 1, 2 advance)

  • 0% - SHEILA GILMOUR
  • 0% - ROXANN WEDEGARTNER
  • 0% - BRICKETT ALLIS

TOWN COUNCILOR AT LARGE (Vote for not more than 2)

  • 0% - TERENCE STIGERS
  • 0% - PHILIP ELMER
  • 0% - MICHAEL TEROUNZO
  • 0% - CHRISTINE FORGEY
  • 0% - JAMES HENRY

