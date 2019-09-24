(WGGB/WSHM) -- Here are the results of the preliminary elections for Tuesday, September 24
HOLYOKE
WARD 3 CITY COUNCIL
- 108 - ANNE THALHEMIER
- 279 - DAVID BARTLEY (I)
- 149 - DENNIS BIRKS
WESTFIELD
MAYOR (vote for one; two advance)
- 1,793 - DONALD HUMASON, JR.
- 1,689 - MICHAEL MCCABE
- 355 - KRISTEN MELLO
- 29 - ANDREW MULLEN
