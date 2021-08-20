SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--This weekend marks the return of the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield.
Setup is underway at court square. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Guillini mixed the first batch of pancake batter today.
Western Mass News caught up with Gulluni, who is also this year's honorary chair. He said holding the title this year feels extra special.
"Particularly after the pandemic halted everything and this is our return it feels really special to gather with family and friends and all our fellow residents in downtown Springfield. It's exciting," said Gulluni.
the event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free and children eat for free too. For adults, it's $3 dollars per person. Plenty of friendly faces will be there, including us! Make sure you stop by and say hi!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.