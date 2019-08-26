CHCOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community continues to grieve the loss of a solider that was killed overseas in Afghanistan last week.
Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa was 31-years-old when he was killed in a combat exercise.
His body is now back in the states and preparations are underway for his services.
We spoke with the Chicopee Veterans' Service officer about the preparations for Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa's funeral.
"Chicopee bleeds red, white, and blue," Chicopee Veterans' Service Officer Stephanie Shaw tells us.
Shaw says that the community feels the loss every time one of their own doesn't come home alive.
"The last was First Sgt. Kevin Dupont ten years ago," said Shaw.
Stephanie tells Western Mass News the remains of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa are still at Dover, where they were flown in from Afghanistan.
"We're still looking early this week for transport back into Massachusetts. We'll be coordinating with the local police departments and fire departments to support that. My understanding is that the sister is very open to having community involvement," stated Shaw.
Though the details aren't set in stone for his funeral, Shaw says the best way people can show support is to line the street when the services happen in Agawam.
"When the details are released for returning his remains here to the state, as well as the procession from the church to the cemetery, I think lining the streets and demonstrating the support the family will have is incredible. This can be such a lonely time for the family," explained Shaw.
Though Deleon-Figueroa's family will say their final goodbye to the soldier, Shaw says local businesses and organizations are already stepping up to make sure his memory isn't forgotten.
"I've had several individuals, organizations, and companies reach out, so they want to support the Master Sergeant's two children who were left behind, support his sister his grandmother. There's no draft right now, so, right now, everyone that's there, this is what they signed up to do. This is the work they wanted to do for the cause that they wanted to support, and that's our freedoms," added Shaw.
Shaw says, when the details are set in stone, they will be announcing it to the public.
The family's wishes are for Deloen-Figueroa to be buried in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
