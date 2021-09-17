SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MassMutual Center will be the home for the Springfield Thunderbirds for another four years after both sides reached a new agreement this week.

“We didn’t get a chance to play last year, so having the ice going in today is exciting. It means things are moving,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

Costa is very happy after long of a year-and-a-half with no hockey at the MassMutual Center, but COVID-19 protocols are not going away for the first home game.

“Well, we’ve got an indoor mask mandate, so anyone who comes to the building is going to have to wear their mask at least to start. We’re following that with the city guidance ‘til November 1,” Costa added.

However, with bringing hockey back to Springfield, the first home game is expected to be dynamic.

“Opening night is going to be incredible, so on October 16, we are going to blow it out with pyro. We’ll have a special pre-game ceremony. We have a block party at Court Square,” Costa explained.

The thing the team and fans are looking forward to the most is seeing a puck going across the ice at the MassMutual Center once again.

“It’s going to be awesome to actually getting back to what we do best, which is put on hockey games. We’ve been able to weather this and I think for the city itself and the community, we take a lot of pride in what we do,” Costa noted.

Costa told us they're also hoping with games coming back they can drive a lot of people and business back to downtown Springfield.