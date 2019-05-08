BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Brimfield Antique Show and Flea Market kicks off next Tuesday.
With people coming from all over the world to the western Mass attraction, how has our recent rain, and more in the forecast, impacting plans this year?
Thousands of tents are lined up along Route 20 in Brimfield, as vendors prepare for their famous Antique Show and Flea Market.
One man, who has been a part of the event for the last thirty-eight years, says all of the rain we’ve been getting isn’t great, but it's no big deal.
“Yeah, it's wet, but," owner and operator of the Heart-O-The Mart Don Moriarty tells us. "We’ve seen it this wet plenty of times before. It’ll be fine.”
He adds, when you’ve been doing this for as long as he has, the preparations become a routine.
“The admirative part of the job," continued Moriarty. "Dealing with vendors starts in January and March. You start getting the field ready, which is pretty routine now. Two weeks before the show, they start bringing in the tents and paraphernalia”
There are twenty different fields throughout Brimfield where about 4,000 sellers are set up.
Moriarty tells Western Mass News buyers travel from as far as Hungary to search for something that catches their eye.
“All of us," stated Moriarty. "Spend a good part of our lives reaching out, trying to touch the things that have meaning in our lives, so, this being an antique and collectables show, once a person gets to a certain age, they come here to decorate their home or remind them of their youth."
The Brimfield Flea Market is popular each and every year, and they are expecting about 60,000 people here over the course of six days.
That means 10,000 are expected to shop here each day for their holy grail.
“Apart of the attraction is," says Moriarty. "It’s like looking for the holy grail, because there are numerous stories over the years, where people find real good bargains, so it's all part of the hunt.”
If you do plan on going to the antique show and flea market, be prepared for more rain in the forecast.
Organizers suggest you dress in layers, bring rain gear, like boots and umbrellas, and water, because you’ll be doing a lot of walking along Route 20.
The event runs from Tuesday, May 14th through the 19th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.