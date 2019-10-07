WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are underway for B-17 flights hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association this weekend at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.
The vintage plane arrived at the airport Sunday night.
The B-17 bomber at the Westfield airfield me is owned by the EAA. It is just like the one owned by the Collings Foundation that crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
Event organizers said Monday that safety is their top priority and they still plan to give rides to the public this weekend.
"This is an opportunity for folks that normally don’t have any connection with the airport to come on and it’s a fantastic war bird as you can see behind me," said Eric Billowitz, airport manager at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.
Billowitz said they’ve been in communication with the EAA for more than a year now as they prepare for this weekend's event, but after last week's tragedy involving a B-17 at Bradley International Airport, their talks have increased.
"Certainly not withstanding the tragedy of about a week ago, we’re always in touch on a regular basis, talking about plans and how we want to display and what they want to do, so coming forward from last week, we’ve met, we’ve talked about how we want to handle the day. Really, nothing has changed. They’re a great group. They’re very well organized, they know what they’re doing. I really have no reservations," Billowitz added.
The EAA told Western Mass News the B-17 bomber at the event will still give rides to the public this upcoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
With a scheduled four or five rides each day, ten passengers will get to experience a piece of World War II history with three crew members.
The EAA said riders have always been required to sign a waiver before take off.
While the NTSB investigation into last week's deadly crash continues, the EAA and Billowitz said people can't let fear take over.
The aircraft goes through extensive safety inspections which include before a flight and then every 25 hours and an additional and major inspection where crew members and mechanics check the engines and hydraulics, plus an annual inspection where everything is taken apart from the plane to make sure it's up to standards.
"We have to trust. The EAA is a very reputable organization and they subscribe with this aircraft, or any that they operate, they have to subscribe to the same standard, especially if they’re carrying passengers that a commercial carrier would to do the same thing, so without a doubt, there should be no concern," Billowitz explained.
The B-17 at the Westfield event flew in from Hyannis, where it was scheduled to give rides this past weekend, but after Wednesday's crash in Connecticut, the EAA suspended the flights.
The EAA also wanted to public to know that B-17’s are required to meet the same FAA standards as business and commercial jets.
