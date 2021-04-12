WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Town of West Springfield began setting up its regional vaccination site at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds on Monday morning.
“When people come in this double door area, it’s going to have two entrances for check-in, along with the double doors on the side,” said Carly Camossi, chief of operations for the Town of West Springfield.
Walking around Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, benches were seen being lined up and popular parade floats in storage were getting masked up as West Springfield prepares for its first day as a COVID-19 regional vaccination site.
On Monday morning, our Western Mass News crew got an inside look at how operations will run.
“This is going to be one person to a bench per social distancing, so that will provide us enough room and we’re actually using these benches that are typically used for The Big E at the concert, so they were generous enough to leave them in here for us to use,” said Camossi.
The vaccination site is expected to be open on Tuesday, April 20. The town will be administering about 1,500 shots a week with 25 percent reserved for local residents.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that those residents will receive their doses similar to how The Big E celebrates town appreciation days.
“On Monday, it will be West Springfield Day, Tuesday Agawam Day, Wednesday Westfield Day, and then Southwick Day and the hilltowns and those shots on those days, 25 percent will be allocated to that community,” Reichelt explained.
Reichelt anticipates vaccinations to be scheduled up until September when this year's Big E fair would kick-off.
“Two-thousand more doses a week. Really, we should be able to do that many a day once we get the doses to really start going,” Reichelt noted.
More information on how to book appointments will be available on the town's website starting Wednesday.
