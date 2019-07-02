SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the Fourth of July just two days away, the city of Springfield is gearing up for the fireworks spectacular, which, this year, returns to Riverfront Park.
The fireworks display will be launched off the Memorial Bridge on Thursday night.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather along the Connecticut River to see the show.
Today, the actual fireworks that will light up the sky were brought in by the company Grucci.
Western Mass News was there as the fireworks were loaded onto three flatbed trailers today.
The fireworks will then be wired overnight to get ready for the big day.
Western Mass News spoke with the chief pyrotechnics operator, who says he has been setting off fireworks in Springfield for years.
"I am comfortable on the bridge. I know where everything goes. I know where the center of it is and, in the park, we had to check out our surroundings with where we were," Chief Pyrotechnics Operator David Vanbuskirk tells us.
The last time the spectacular was held at the river was in 2017.
Last year, the show was held in Blunt Park, as Riverfront Park underwent renovations.
Starting tomorrow night at 11, the Memorial Bridge will be closed to drivers and pedestrians and then will re open on the 5th at 12:30 in the morning.
So what can you expect for the for the fireworks display?
It will last more than fifteen minutes and will be timed to music.
