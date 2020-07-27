FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England patriots are getting ready to take the field for training camp.
Patriots quarterbacks, including Cam Newton, along with rookies and injured players have arrived at Gillette Stadium and are expected to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of what training camp will look like for the next two weeks.
This schedule, released by the league on Sunday, has all quarterbacks - including Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer, as well as rookies and injured players getting tested today.
No one is allowed to step onto the field, nor enter the team facility, until two test results of COVID-19 come back negative.
Tuesday will also be a day of testing for all additional veteran players.
On Wednesday, no testing will take place.
Friday and Saturday will be perhaps the most important days, following a week of virtual meetings, players with two negative tests can gain access to the team facility.
It's likely the first on-site workout won't come until Monday, August 3, which would include conditioning and in-person meetings.
Following two days of physicals, strength and conditioning work, and walk-through, instruction will be an allowed.
There will be four days of non-padded practices - specifically during days 15 through 18.
The first padded practice will most likely take place on August 17. Keep in mind, there can be only be a total of 14 practices with pads.
Despite having the option to keep 90 players on the roster until mid-August and work with a split-squad set-up, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made a big decision on Sunday to cut the 90-man roster down to 80, meaning the Patriots can now work as a full team at the start of training camp.
While this training camp consists of a whole lot of changes, one Patriots fan told Western Mass News he's just excited to see things back in action.
"It was weird to go this long from March to even just this past week with baseball coming back, so getting football back is a huge step in the right direction. Fans or no fans, it'll be interesting with no Brady, in the post-Brady era, but I think people are excited for camp,” said Tim Crowly.
With longtime and now former Patriots players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski gone, that means there's room for new stars to emerge.
The battle for starting quarterback will be between Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Both have been working on their game in the off-season, despite the pandemic, and Newton has been connecting with Julian Edelman as they look to prepare for the 2020 season, so it should be very interesting to see who wins the quarterback starting position.
This is not like the NBA where players are kept in a ‘bubble’, but instead, they can stay where they choose. However, rookies will be kept in hotels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.