SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights in Forest Park has been up and running for 24 years.. here's a look at its history and all the hard work that goes into getting those bright lights to shine!
It may be fall .. but it’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Forest Park.
That’s because the city of Springfield is getting ready for popular “Bright Nights” attraction that draws thousands to the area during the holidays.
Western Mass News checked out the preparations so far.
As you cruise through Forest Park figures of Santa, his elves, gingerbread men and popular board game characters are starting to call this place home.
For the past 24 years Bright Nights has been a staple in Western Mass. attracting over 3.8 million visitors.
You will notice there are over 400 hundred displays and when the lights are shining you’ll see over 650,000 lights that glow in the park from November 21st to January 1st.
Since 1995 Dave Cuoco has been the man behind setting up the beautiful displays. His work starts in early October to make sure they are ready for the holiday season.
“Depending on weather we work through rain, whatever it takes to get it done and the guy that are working the show are working basically 7 days a week to get it up," Dave says.
He's with the Springfield Park Department and tells Western Mass News Bright Nights has been popular for years because it is a tradition that the entire family can enjoy.
“It brings people out from the community and it brings people out from Connecticut and all over New England to bring people out to see the top light show in all of the Northeast and maybe in the whole country,” Dave notes.
While history remains the same here at Bright Nights there’s one thing you will notice as you’re driving through Candy Land.. the lights are a little brighter and that’s because they decided to add brand new LED lights to make your experience even better.
The Spirit of Springfield has worked with the city to make sure the Bright Nights tradition carries on and they say next year for the 25th anniversary there will be even more additions to the park!
