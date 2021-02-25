SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As a million more people in Massachusetts are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, we’ve received questions about the booking process for appointments.

Our Vaccine Authority voicemail has been filled with calls from viewers having a hard time finding appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I went through the whole process again only to be told at the very end that there was no availability,” said Barbara, who called our hotline.

However, when you do get an appointment, officials want you to be prepared.

“It’s really simple. It’s like four or five questions and then they’re on to picking their appointment,” said Blake Lackey, director of operations for Curative’s national division.

You’ll want to bring your driver’s license and the confirmation number for your appointment.

“They typically are asking have you been exposed, knowingly unmasked, to the coronavirus within the last 14 days, because you do want to know if somebody may be sick right then,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.

Roose said if you are sick, it's generally not a great idea to get the vaccine.

One viewer called in wondering why one of the questions asked is if she was on blood thinners.

“That’s really a question that is just solely focused on fact that this is an intramuscular injection, like must vaccines are. Some people that are on blood thinners could have some excess bruising,” Roose added.

Roose said answering ‘Yes’ doesn’t mean you can’t get the vaccine. It just means you may experience some bleeding and you may want to talk to your health care provider about it.

Other viewer calls have been focused on questions surrounding signing up to get the second dose, specifically at the Eastfield Mall.

“I am coming up to 21 days this week and I’m wondering if there are any systems in place where the people that couldn’t get the second vaccine an appointment, if they were going to be given priority?” asked Shirley from West Springfield, who contacted our hotline.

Shirley’s was similar to a call that came from Roxanne.

“I’m trying to find out how to go about getting mother her second vaccine. She had her first on the third of February, she’s due to have her second, but we can’t seem to get an appointment,” Roxanne said.

Western Mass News reached out to Curative, the company running the Eastfield Mall site about the confusion. Lackey told Western Mass News that the problem has been resolved and now, second dose appointments are made when a patient comes in for their first dose.

“Every single day, we’re making improvements,” Lackey said.

However, if you went to the Eastfield Mall early on in the process, like Shirley or Roxanne's mom and never got your second dose appointment, Lackey said you can just show up when it's time to get your second dose with no questions asked.

“Being a learning organization, everybody makes mistakes. We learn every day and we are getting better every day,” Lackey explained.

Western Mass News confirmed that both Shirley and Roxanne's mom have since gotten their second doses.

“It’s a process, be patient, understand there are people here who are going to help you and we want everybody to be successful and get everybody vaccinated as fast as we can,” Lackey noted.