SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Daycare and preschools are preparing to welcome back young children.
Most kids have been home since mid-March and shielded from the reality that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, how are educators getting ready to welcome your little one back and what can parents do now?
“Things will be different, we know that,” said Kristine Allard with Square One.
Square One in Springfield is getting ready to welcome children back to the classroom at the end of the month, but not without changes.
"Some of our children will be in masks depending on whether their parents would prefer that, so we know that’s going to be the case. Regardless, all of our staff will be wearing masks. All of our classrooms are being reconfigured to accommodate spaces for social distancing,” Allard explained.
Smaller class sizes and social distancing are forcing a change in the curriculum.
“We were serving food as part of our curriculum. Children were eating family-style, so they learned how to have proper table manners and pass food and serve themselves. That will no longer be the case,” Allard said.
Allard told Western Mass News that parents should get their kids excited to go back to the classroom and help them understand things will look different.
“The kids need to get used to wearing a mask if that’s what the parents preference is. The teachers will look different, they'll be in mask. The more parents can get them used to that idea.,,They should know that some of their friends will not be back. We can only bring back 50 percent. Where we were licensed for 20 children per classroom in a typical preschool, we can only have 10 per classroom for now,” Allard noted.
If you're worried about the sudden change for your child, Allard said be patient and respond.
“It’s going to be a big learning curve for everyone and we're ready for that we know some children are going to react better than others…I think everybody needs to listen to the children, see how they're reacting and respond to their reactions,” Allard said.
We're told this is something the staff at Square One is currently being trained to do.
