SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm is coming on a long holiday weekend, when many people plan to hit the road.
If you are one of them, we want to make sure your car ready for the trip.
If you're heading to the mountains or just away for the long weekend, you could be travelling in some treacherous weather, so making sure you're car is ready to go is important for safety.
"With the inclement weather coming in, you want to check your anti-freeze, you need to get your battery tested. You don't want to make sure that you're stuck on the road and it's cold," said Travis Koske with City Tire.
With the projected snowfall coming to most of New England, any weekend getaway will come with substantial snowfall and no one wants to get stuck on the road.
City Tire told Western Mass News that this week many people have been coming in for a quick tune-up before the winter really gets going.
"They have been predicting it for the last week, so people have been coming in for wiper blades, brakes, batteries," Koske added.
Right now is actually a good time to buy snow tires because there is plenty of inventory and you can get a good price, so if you have been thinking about buying, now is the time.
"It's not to late to get your snow tires. You still have plenty of weather that's going to be coming. We've had some storms at the end of March, if you're thinking about doing it," Koske explained.
There are some things to keep in your car in the unlikely event you get stuck, including a blanket and water. It's also good to keep a shovel and windshield washer fluid.
