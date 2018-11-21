CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, many will be fortunate enough to make their own Thanksgiving meal, but for thousands in our area, that's simply not the case.
At the Castle of Knights in Chicopee, they take getting those meals to people in need seriously by serving the biggest Thanksgiving meal around for now the 28th year.
"Sixty-four whole turkeys. We have 70 full breasts, doubles, 25 bags of squash, 30 boxes of potatoes," said event chairman Paul Soja.
All that food enough to feed more than 3,000 people at the Castle of Knights Thanksgiving dinner.
"You are all welcome, no questions asked," Soja added.
It's prepared by the Knights of Columbus and volunteers, who told Western Mass News that this entire process started at the beginning of the week
"Monday's, we cook the turkeys. Tuesday, we do the slicing," said Dan Mashia.
Volunteers told us that some of them get there to prep at 8 a.m. and leave around 3 p.m.
On Thanksgiving, they will be back at it at 4 a.m.
After that the turkey and stuffing go to the other side of the kitchen, where it's wrapped in a towel that's been soaked in a turkey baste to be heated on Thursday, one of the younger volunteers leads one part of the assembly line.
"Nineteen years old and you come here on college break?] Yeah. [Why the heck are you doing that?] I just like helping people and everybody here. It's just something I like to do," said Zach Dubreuil.
You can arrive as early as you want for this meal, but just a heads-up that it's gonna to be cold and the doors don't open until noon, so dress appropriately.
At the castle itself, the Knights of Columbus told Western Mass News around 1,000 people will be served there.
The rest of those 3,000 come from deliveries. They said that the cold weather won't slow them down.
