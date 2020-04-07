WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The governor made a major announcement on Monday that the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds will be transformed into a COVID-19 testing site for first responders.
We’re told this facility will be testing 200 first responders a day.
Officials said this is by appointment only.
First responders will get their tests back in about 72 hours.
Eastern States Exposition president and CEO Gene Casssidy said in a statement:
“Early on in this unprecedented pandemic, the Exposition offered its grounds to help in any way it could in the fight against COVID-19. We are pleased to play a part in this very important operation to ensure the health and safety of first responders who are on the front lines. We are looking forward to doing more if we are called upon for help.”
This is the second testing site open for first responders in the state.
Last weekend, a drive-through testing site was set up at Patriot Place.
The Foxboro site can also test up to 200 first responders with no charge.
We're told the Massachusetts building will be open for medical personnel, so they can have a break.
Officials expect the facility to be open on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.