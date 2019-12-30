NORTHAMPON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday is New Year’s Eve, which means the annual celebration of First Night Northampton is back.
The ball is set and the city of Northampton is setting the stage for its 34th annual First Night.
“It’s nuts. It’s nuts. It’s busy. There’s a lot of people, they have all different activities,” said Mary Collier of Northampton.
Collier told Western Mass News she looks forward to the traditional ball rise
“I think that’s cool. I think that is cool. It’s a different tradition. I think Northampton has the ability to do different traditions that mean the same thing and that’s what I like about our area,” Collier added.
With numerous events and performances happening, Western Mass News caught up with one performance group: Show Circus Studio.
“Normally, when we come into the studio, we do the warm-up, then we do the act that we’re doing,” said performer Georgiana Frazier.
Show Circus Studio has one Easthampton native, who has been practicing for hours, ready to take the stage.
“Every Friday, we have three hours of practice, so it’s really intense. It’s a lot,” Frazier explained.
Growing up in Easthampton, Frazier has been performing in First Night for almost half of her life now. She’s only 12.
“[Reporter: …and how many years have you been doing this for?] Umm, about six years,” Frazier said.
Doing multiple tricks and flips, getting ready to perform in front of dozens of people, Frazier told Western Mass News even though she gets nervous time-to-time, she’s ultimately just doing her thing.
“For me, it’s just the norm, but I meet other people and they’re like ‘Wow, this is crazy,’ but for me, it’s just a normal fun thing,” Frazier explained.
Frazier and the Show Circus Studio will begin their performance at noon at Northampton’s Academy of Music Theatre.
For the rest of the First Night events, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.