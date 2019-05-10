SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Preparations are underway for the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield.
Main Street is now closed as crews work to set-up tables and chairs.
The road is closed from Tower Square to the MassMutual Center.
The Spirit of Springfield said that 990 pounds of bacon from Smithfield and 500 gallons of pancake batter from Performance Food Group will also be prepped to be served to a crowd of thousands Saturday morning.
Milk, juice, and coffee will also be served.
Tickets are $3.
The breakfast is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Western Mass News will be at Saturday's event. Be sure to stop by and say hello! We'll be along Main Street, next to Nadim's.
