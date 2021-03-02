SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden also asked states Tuesday to prioritize teacher vaccinations and give them their shots this month.
Western Mass News is getting reactions from local educators, as well as CVS Health on the potential distribution in the state.
"We have tens of thousands of educators on the front lines. They need the added layer of protection,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association was feeling hopeful after President Biden urged states Tuesday to vaccinate educators by the end of March.
"My challenge to all states is this; we want every educator school staff member childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March,” Biden said.
The president said the federal government will supply shots through their pharmacy program.
“To help make this happen starting next week for the month of March, we'll be using our federal pharmacy program to prioritize the vaccination of Pre-K through 12 educators, staff, and childcare workers," Biden explained.
Here in Massachusetts, CVS is the only federal pharmacy partner to distribute the vaccine.
In a statement to Western Mass News, CVS said in part quote, “As more supply becomes available from the federal government, our company is ready and able to expand to more locations and offer additional appointments. Timing and eligibility vary from state to state. We follow each state’s eligibility guidelines. Please note, some states require more limited eligibility at pharmacies than other vaccine locations.”
Najimy said they've also submitted another plan to the state.
“We've developed the last mile vaccination program, which is more in line with the CDC's plan,” Najimy said.
It would take the state's doses for teachers and vaccinate them at a distribution site within each school department.
This came as educators have been pushing to get vaccinated before they return to in-person learning. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is planning for a phased-in return to the classroom starting in April.
Najimy said the president's plan would work with the state's timeline.
The highest authority of the land is saying let's do this so Governor Baker let's do this,” Najimy said.
Right now, Massachusetts is in Phase 2 of its rollout, vaccinating those 65 and older and people with two or more comorbidities. As of right now, there is no set date for the vaccination of teachers.
Western Mass News reached out to the state to see if this will impact their vaccine plan and has not received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.