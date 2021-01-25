SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which transported oil from Canada to the U.S.
Western Mass News got answers on whether this could impact people here in western Mass.
The President's office cited the climate crisis as the reason for stopping construction. Without the project, it's estimated that thousands of Americans are now without jobs.
CEO of Pride Stores Bob Bolduc said as of now construction will be shut down for a year so the government can do a study on the effects of the pipeline.
He said this won't have any direct impact on people here in western Mass., at least for now.
“The rest of the country has adequate supplies of fuel and natural gas, and so, life is going on. This is for the future, and the question will be if we even need it then or if we do need it we’ll have it,” Bolduc said.
Bolduc said the increase in gas prices we’re seeing in the area right now is just part of the normal 10 to 20 cent fluctuations we see regularly. He said we likely won't see a decrease any time soon.
Bolduc said the current gas prices in our area are still at an all-time low.
