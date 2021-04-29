SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many families are wondering how President Biden's proposals unveiled Wednesday night might help them save money. One of his ideas is to take the larger child tax credit in 2021 and extend it through 2025, possibly in the form of monthly checks.
However, not all parents are on-board.
One parent we spoke to said he would rather receive the tax credit in one lump sum, instead of monthly payments, so that he could better save money for the future of his children.
“When you get it on monthly basis, you will have tendency to spend it,” said Ivan Beaulieu of Springfield
Beaulieu as two children under the age of 17. Under the American Rescue Plan, he expects to receive a child tax credit increase from $2,000 to $3,000 per child.
Eligible parents with children under the age of 6 will receive $3,600 per child.
Thursday night, in an address to Congress, President Joe Biden announced even more relief for families. He's proposing the higher child tax credits be extended through 2025 and starting in July, parents can opt to receive that in monthly payments, but Beaulieu said he is not in favor of this option.
“I personally would prefer to get it at the end of the year, so that we can use it for savings for the children,” Beaulieu explained.
Congressman Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, told us getting a check each month is good step towards ending child poverty.
“You used to have to wait for tax filling season. Now, we decided with the course of the pandemic, families will receive $300 per child,” Neal explained.
Neal said Republicans would like to see the child tax credit increased even more, but he wouldn't agree to cutting somewhere else.
“To how they pay for it is how the dispute test…They would subtract from other parts of family assistance,” Neal noted.
Meanwhile, he said talks for more stimulus checks could start back up in the fall.
“For the moment, I think we want to pay attention to labor participation rates and we want to pay attention to those four million Americans who have stopped looking for work,” Neal said.
