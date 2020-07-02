HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The chief of police in Hampden - the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association - is calling for a meeting with state officials on police reform.
He told Western Mass News proposals have been made by state legislators without talking to Massachusetts police officials.
The president of the association, Chief Jeff Farnsworth, said that he's deeply troubled that no representatives have reached out, and police officials want to participate in proposed changes that may take place.
"There’s no Massachusetts perspective on it because our Massachusetts senators and congressmen aren't having that conversation," Farnsworth noted.
As protests have sparked all around the nation over the death of George Floyd, some protesters are calling for police reform, defunding the police, and no police in schools, which is making officials consider different reform methods.
"There’s a lot of legislation pending on a national level about police reform. The way police are doing their jobs and should be doing their job, and we have some concerns that none of our national delegations has reached out to their constituents or local chiefs on how we’re doing and what we’re doing in Massachusetts," Farnsworth explained.
Farnsworth told us he's calling for a meeting with state legislators to help start a conversation.
"You can’t fix anything until you do have conversations," he said. "Decisions made in a vacuum with insufficient information doesn’t end up being the best decisions."
He also said Governor Charlie Baker has been in communication about his proposed police certification system, the first-ever in the state. They've also had conversations with the Black and Latino Caucus to discuss their concerns.
"Law enforcement is no different than anything else," he said. "It progresses and changes everything in society and life changes."
As cities and towns here in western Mass. look for reform measures, such as divorcing from the civil service and funding cuts - both passed in Springfield and Northampton - Farnsworth said the civil service needs to be reformed, but department cuts only hurt the public.
"A lot of the cuts tend to be knee-jerk reactions just to think that they’re doing something, but when you talk about reforming and changing you want your officers to be trained well to the best ability possible to the latest changes, but when you start cutting funding, training begins to be compromised first and it becomes a regressive issue," Farnsworth noted.
He said its important to think locally.
"It’s such a small fraction of problems, I mean, you look locally where are the real problems locally don’t react nationally. React locally, deal with your local issues. Where are the problems? How are you going to address it? Just by cutting money isn’t going to do it. It’s just kind of like a feel-good action," Farnsworth explained.
Western Mass News asked Congressman Richard Neal about a potential meeting today, and he said he thinks its important to hear from everyone involved.
