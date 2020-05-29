HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage surrounding George Floyd’s death continues. Protests have popped up across the country, with people saying they want justice to be served in honor of Floyd.
Western Mass News reporter spoke with the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association about the impact this situation could have on departments in western Mass. and beyond.
Hampden Police Department's Chief Jeff Farnsworth does not agree with the police officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck and told us the way to make a local community feel comfortable again is to let their voices be heard and communicate.
"There is no way that we would ever condone the actions that were taken and the inaction that was taken by some of the officers," Fransworth said.
Fransworth gave his reaction to what has happened in Minneapolis this week and told us that in the Bay State, police officers are thoroughly trained.
"It’s a requirement all officers are trained. We were one of the first states to adopt President Obama's 21st-century policing philosophies," Farnsworth explained.
One of those philosophies is that law enforcement agencies should acknowledge the role of policing in the past, present injustice and discrimination, and how it is a hurdle to the promotion of community trust.
Farnsworth also said community policing comes down to communication.
“It comes down to the relationships with the people that you’re serving and if you’re able to sit down and discuss," he said. "It doesn’t mean that everybody always agrees on things, but there has to be a level of mutual respect," Farnsworth noted.
"I don't know how anyone could watch that video and not be outraged by it," said Governor Charlie Baker.
The governor addressed the situation Friday during his daily briefing, as many protested around the country. That includes Springfield, where protesters demonstrated for more than two hours outside of police headquarters.
It's something that the governor said he welcomes.
"We hope people protest peacefully, but honestly, it's a moment like that, an event like that, I can't imagine why people wouldn't want to get out in the streets and make a point about it," Baker said.
But with tensions currently high, Farnsworth also said finding new officers could be difficult with the fear of policing.
“Police departments have seen the number of potential recruits go down for several years and this definitely won’t help it," Farnsworth noted.
Fransworth told us when it comes to enforcement Bay State police officers are trained to deescalate situations and that they only suppose to use force as a last resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.