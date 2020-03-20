SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump making big educational decisions for both grade school and college students.
While much of the focus during this pandemic is on medical research, tracking the number of cases and bolstering supplies, the president did address the impact coronavirus is having on students, of all ages, currently tackling learning from home.
The future of returning to class is unclear for elementary, middle and high school students this academic year.
While rites of passage like proms and graduation ceremonies still up in the air, the White House Coronavirus Task-Force is making a call on another end-of-year tradition of sorts.
"With the many schools closed due to the virus, the Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements, very importantly, for students in elementary through high school for the current year," President Trump explained.
For college students and graduates trying to pay for their education, the Trump Administration is extending a financial lifeline, amid furloughs and layoffs.
"We've also temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans, they'll be very happy to hear that. I've instructed them to take that action immediately and today Secretary Devos to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, if we need more we'll extend that," President Trump noted.
Western Mass News spoke over the phone to the Director of Financial Aid for American International College (AIC), Stephen Podeszwa.
He said students now need to contact their lender directly if they are struggling to pay.
"If the student requests what’s called an administrative forbearance...They’ll be able to stop payments on their loans," Podeszwa explained.
But Podeszwa said this plan benefits all student borrowers, even those who can continue to pay.
"For the people who can still make payments, they’ll be making payments on an interest-free loan for the next 60 days and the students who request forbearance, they’ll get some relief and not have to make any payments without penalty," Podeszwa explained.
Again this is 60 days, but only time will if the pandemic persists...and student borrowers need more help.
