SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump finished wrapping up a press conference at the White House on Sunday while calling out those who are criticizing his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
The president announced his nomination on Saturday evening to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.
During the press conference, the president addressed what he said is criticism that Barrett has been facing.
"I have noticed some comments in the media about my incredible talented nominee Amy. The New York Times said her religion was not consistent with American values. She’s Catholic. It covers a lot of people, it’s a very disgraceful thing to say," he said. "I will stand with her, fight with her, and make sure that these attacks stop because they’re unprecedented."
The president went on to describe Barrett as a brilliant legal mind, and also said there is unity in the Republican Party and believes wheels are turning quickly.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin hearings on Barrett’s nomination on October 12.
