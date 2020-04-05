SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump held a briefing this evening, updating the country on the efforts to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.
President Trump said that ventilators have been delivered to states in need.
Massachusetts received 100 ventilators earlier today.
President Trump has issued 500 ventilators to go to New Jersey, a state that officials have said is seeing increasing case numbers of COVID-19.
The president also said things may be starting to turn around in New York.
"In New York, the first time where the deaths were less from the previous day. That's the first drop so far. So maybe that's a good sign. Could be. And the hospital levels are starting to perhaps decrease. It's been very short, but perhaps decrease." President Trump explained.
The president’s press conference comes after Governor Charlie Baker addressed Massachusetts earlier today.
Governor Baker said that Massachusetts has been expanding its testing capacity to help stop the spread of the virus.
A drive-thru testing site opened this morning in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium for first responders.
"While the effects of this public health emergency are being felt by all of us, some of the greatest challenges associated with meeting it head-on are being met by our men and women in public safety and these professionals are working in high-risk environments to protect our communities and we felt it was important to support them," Gov. Baker explained.
The tests will be free of charge for first responders.
Governor Baker said officials are working to get more protective personal equipment to first responders.
Meanwhile, 1 million masks came in from China earlier this week.
