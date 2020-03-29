SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump announced today that he is extending the social distancing period as cases of the coronavirus continue to spread across the nation.
President Trump is extending the social distancing guidelines until April 30th.
Western Mass News spoke with a local expert who told us that this was a good decision.
"Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," President Trump said.
President Trump addressed the nation on Sunday, with new guidelines that have shocked many throughout the country.
"The next two weeks and during this period it’s very important everyone strongly follows the guidelines. We will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread," President Trump explained.
But Doctor Erika Hamilton, a professor in the Microbiology Department at UMass Amherst told Western Mass News over the phone that she is not surprised social distancing is continuing.
"It is a good decision because different parts of the country are not at their peak yet, the earliest we’ll probably see a peak in most places is in two weeks, pushing the timeline back to open things up again is a good idea. We certainly don’t want people going back to shopping and church when we hit the peak of infections," Dr. Hamilton explained.
She said although the announcement isn’t what most people wanted to hear...she said it is necessary.
"It’s frustrating, there’s no other way to put it, 00:01;42; but on the other hand if we don’t do it, things could get very bad and a lot of people could get very sick very quickly," Dr. Hamilton said.
With the social distancing guidelines extended until April 30, it leaves many people wondering when life will start to get back to normal.
"I think the best way to think about it is to hope that on May 1 we start to see things opening up, but I think caution and begin prepared to see it last longer is a good thing," Dr. Hamilton noted.
While President Trump said that he expects great things to be happening by June 1, Dr. Hamilton said ultimately, the road to normality depends on the American people...if people follow social distancing and stay at home, it will come sooner.
"I don’t think everything will be 100% back to normal by June 1 but I think parts of our society will be functioning by then, but the more that people do now to adhere to the rules so we slow the spread, the more likely we are going to be back to normal by early June," Dr. Hamilton explained.
Dr. Hamilton told us it’s important to stay at home as much as you can to help slow the spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.