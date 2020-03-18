SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus is now having an effect on housing in America.
President Donald Trump has announced a pause on evictions and foreclosures for housing and urban development properties.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into how this could affect local renters and homeowners.
Western Mass News spoke with Rose Webster Smith, who is currently working from home for Springfield's 'No One Leaves' organization. She told us this is a step in the right direction for those on the brink of losing their home.
"The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," President Trump explained.
President Trump announced a freeze on evictions and foreclosure in the wake of coronavirus - for properties backed by housing and urban development.
A form of temporary financial relief for workers who have been furloughed and laid off from their jobs.
"The entire western Mass community is having a foreclosure issue that has never stopped," Smith said.
Smith told us she is assisting those fighting eviction and foreclosure.
"We’ve had a lot of people...not scared of eviction but more so afraid that they can’t pay rent and are looking to move. We’re informing them to stay in. The courts are closed unless it’s an emergency, so there’s time for them to be able to catch up on their rent," Smith noted.
Though no one can file an eviction case against a person in a HUD-backed property, there's been no specification on who would be covered by HUD's action.
Smith said a freeze should be put in place for anyone borrowing money to pay for a home.
"It needs to be broader to include, you know, all the banks," Smith said.
Now earlier today the Federal Housing Finance Agency did announce a freeze on evictions and loans for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae-backed properties.
That will be in place for 60 days.
