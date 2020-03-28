(AP) -- President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the Commonweath of Massachusetts and ordered federal assistance to help with recovery in areas impacted by COVID-19.
The declaration approved on Friday makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for people and for commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, the White House said.
