SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- President Donald Trump is expected to unveil plans for states to reopen at his Thursday press briefing.
He previously mentioned that some states will be able to open earlier than others.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker did not extend the state’s non-essential business lockdown at his own conference this morning.
Several other states have made the decision to extend their stay at home order including New York, which is now shut down until May 15.
Although Baker fielded several questions Thursday on reopening, he avoided answering whether Massachusetts will remain closed beyond May 4.
Despite several surrounding states extending their lockdown dates to mid-May, Massachusetts non-essential businesses are still on track to reopen May 4.
The governor today noted that extending the order is on his mind saying a coronavirus tracking framework needs to be in place before he would open the state up again.
“We need to have a very significant contact tracing program in place that can ensure we identify people who test positive and that we can do all we can to identify people they've had close contact with and then create isolation strategies and supports for those folks. From our point of view, that's a must-do with respect to anything that looks like a reopening of the Commonwealth or a move toward reopening the economy,” Baker said.
Western Mass News spoke with several people about what they’d like to see open first when Massachusetts’ economy comes back to life.
“Red Rose -- I miss it. I love their salad. Yeah, Red Rose,” said Jan Gordon, who was out for a walk Thursday.
Robin Ziemba wants to see T.J. Maxx open.
Others miss entertainment.
“It would probably be, you know, the entertainment side of town. The movie theaters, probably the casino,” said Shomari Reid of Springfield.
As difficult as the order has been for Massachusetts’ economy and its people.
“You can only take so much of being at home,” Reid said.
Baker said his current focus is on sustaining the healthcare system.
“I'm thinking about the surge, and I'm thinking about hospital capacity, and I'm thinking about field hospitals and COVID-19 specialized facilities and making sure that our healthcare community is as financially viable as it needs to be, and that we have the beds, we have staffed appropriately and that they have oxygen. I'm sure at some point there will be some discussions about that other stuff, but that's not what we're focused on right now,” Baker said.
