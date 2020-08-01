EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The popular app, TikTok, could soon be banned in the United States. President Donald Trump said he is looking to ban the app over widespread concerns about data security.
On Saturday evening, Western Mass News spoke to a tech expert about what challenges the president and the company could face.
The wildly popular app, TikTok, is used to share short videos, but it has now become the center of controversy as it could be banned from the United States.
The president said its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, could be accessing users' data by the Chinese government.
"TikTok is a video app, so as such, there is a concern of facial recognition. You use TikTok, you record a video of yourself, you put it up there, they now could use your face to create deep fake videos," said Gogeeks Computer Rescue's owner Stan Prager.
He told Western Mass News many apps do leak personal data.
"All the apps we have are pretty leaky, [in] other words, we are supposed to have our data protected, but for the most part, our data isn't protected at all. You sign these privacy agreements to download any app," he said. "Most of those allow data sharing for marketing purposes anonymously, and a lot of these things can be easily hacked anyway."
The president said he could use emergency economic powers or executive order, however, it's not clear what legal challenges that might face.
"I'm assuming what will happen is, let's assume, President Trump announces tomorrow that TikTok is officially banned by executive order, so the very first thing that would happen is a court appeal of some type by TikTok," he explained. "The question is will the court uphold it, or will it block it."
Meanwhile, TikTok’s U.S. general manager released this statement on social media Saturday, saying quote:
"We are not going anywhere. TikTok is a place for artists to express themselves and their ideas, and connect with people across different backgrounds."
