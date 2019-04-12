NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, President Trump is again taking a strong stance against illegal immigration with a tweet that the White House initially tired denouncing.
The president is proposing moving all undocumented immigrants into sanctuary cities.
That announcement came over Twitter with the president saying:
"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, as reported, giving strong consideration to placing illegal immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only...The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy - so this should make them very happy!"
Members of the American Civils Liberty Union are fighting back.
Javier Luengo-Garrido, coordinator with the Immigrant Protection Project, tells Western Mass News that he believes this administration continues to target minorities.
"We have gotten used to this administration tweeting, and," Luengo-Garrido tells us. "Trying to make policy through tweets. We should not take this as normality. We should not take this as, 'okay, here goes another tweet'. This is a symptom of an administration not doing what they're willing to do."
Javier went on to say that they don't use the term 'sanctuary city', rather 'welcoming cities'.
He says their goal is simply to create communities where there's a trust between a city's departments and all residents.
The ACLU says they stand ready to fight on behalf of all immigrants.
