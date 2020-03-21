SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump held his daily update about the spread of the coronavirus...
He said he has been in contact with state leaders who all have the common goal of saving Americans' lives.
The president also said he is in contact will all 148 countries dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
President Trump also addressed new legislation.
"I signed legislation to provide American workers with paid sick leave and paid family medical leave at no cost to employers and free testing for those who need it. The testing is going very well," President Trump explained.
He also said they are working quickly to pass legislation that will give relief to small businesses and other affected industries.
