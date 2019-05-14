SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local farmers are keeping a close eye on President Trump's 25% tariff on $200 billion-worth of Chinese imports.
The owners of Red Fire Farm say this 25% tariff could impact farmers in more than one way.
At 12:01 a.m. on May 10, President Trump's 25% tariff on Chinese imports began.
Trade talks have continued since then, but no deal has been reached.
"I think it could impact the overall economy, which could hurt us, in terms of people not having as much money to spend on their gardens, plants and produce, so that could certainly impact our ability to get sales," Ryan Voiland tells us.
Voiland owns Red Fire Farm, with locations in Granby and Montague.
With dozens of acres to maintain, having the proper equipment is crucial, but a lot of the parts and supplies come from overseas.
"A lot of machinery that we use for farming, we have to repair regularly or purchase new machinery, and, even though we do often purchase from American Manufactured, John Deere, and places like that, even those machines have a lot of parts in them that somewhere in the supply chain there's something to do with parts coming from China," says Voiland.
Ryan tells Western Mass News, it's important now more than ever for people to support their local farmers.
"If the whole economy goes bad, that could be bad for us, but if people come out and support us, this is the time of year to get a CSA share, so you can get your fresh produce all Summer, time to plant your garden. We're trying to roll with whatever conditions come and we do have good crop," added Voiland.
Both presidents are expected to meet next month at the G20 summit in Japan, but more trade talks could happen before then.
