SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Focusing on Campaign 2020 and with Election Day just over a month away, President Donald Trump took time Friday to call out Gov. Charlie Baker.
It came one day after the governor's emotional statement at a press briefing.
“It worked just fine the same way it worked just fine across the rest of the country,” Baker said.
Baker had strong words directed towards the Trump Administration. Baker said mail-in ballots helped contribute to record turnout in the Massachusetts' primary this month.
Trump aimed Baker in a Friday morning tweet saying fraud is being found all over the place, including Trump ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage.
Western New England University Political Science Professor John Baick said those instances are few and far between.
“When you hear about ballots being thrown out, it's usually because they were not tampered with, but they were improperly done,” he said. “Where there are hundreds of thousands, or millions of ballots, some will be discarded because someone bubbled in the wrong thing."
Baick said there are massive penalties, including jail time, if someone was found guilty of election fraud.
“This is clearly an effort from the Trump Administration to sow doubt in the outcome of the election before it even happens,” he said.
“Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?" someone asked. Trump responded with, "we're going to have to see what happens."
Trump this week also refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power based on election results, should former Vice President Joe Biden win in November.
Baick said it's an unprecedented declaration.
“There is already a great concern in many circles that the transition is already broken,” he said. “At best, we can limp along. At worst, we're going to have a constitutional crisis like we have never seen in our history."
This is something Baker said all elected officials will work to fight against.
“And those of us who serve in public life will do everything we can to make sure that the people's will is followed through and executed on, because that is fundamentally why there is a United States of America in the first place."
Baick added whatever the outcome of the presidential election, things likely won't be settled on election night.
He said Americans should be prepared for a very chaotic November.
We're just four days away from the first presidential debate. Trump and Biden are set to meet this coming Tuesday at 9 p.m.
You can watch the debate on any of our three Western Mass News networks -- ABC40, FOX6 and CBS3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.