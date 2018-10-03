President Donald Trump will be sending you a text message today as part of a nationwide test by FEMA, alerting people of national emergencies.
Around 2:18 p.m ET on Wednesday, October 3rd you can expect the text to come in.
More than 100 carriers, including the largest carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile will participate.
It will read: "Presidential alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."
These messages from the President will only be sent in the event of national emergencies, which are defined by federal law, but would include acts of terrorism or natural disasters like hurricanes.
The WEA test will broadcast over the course of about 30 minutes and sound the same as an AMBER Alert.
The text was originally supposed to send on September 20th, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.
