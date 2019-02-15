SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Presidential declarations of emergency are not new. They actually date back to the times of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington using emergency powers in times of crisis.
Congress made it official in 1976, passing the National Emergencies Act. By definition, it permits the president to pronounce a national emergency when he or she considers it appropriate.
In other words, it can be issued completely at the president's desecration, bypassing legislative approval.
Since the 1976 passage of the National Emergencies Act, presidents have declared at least 59 states of emergency, not counting disaster declarations for weather events. That's according to the non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice.
Sifting through the declarations, presidents have most often used emergency powers to impose sanctions against foreign nations "deemed to pose a national threat", to seize property, or to call up the national guard.
Let's take a look at recent national emergency history: According to the Brennan Center, President Bill Clinton declared emergencies 17 times, including one during the 1996 Cuba embargo.
George W. Bush declared 12, including one immediately following the terror attacks in 2001.
Barrack Obama declared 13. Remember the swine flu epidemic? He issued the emergency to activate disaster plans, allowing hospitals to treat or screen people off-site to stop the spread of H1N1.
So what happens next? Under the National Emergencies Act, anyone directly affected by the order can challenge it in court.
Congress can also terminate a declared emergency, but it requires a joint resolution.
After that, according to the non-partisan Congressional Research Service, Democratially-controlled House legislators would have to get the Republican-controlled Senate to block the order together. They would then have to get a signature from the president, the same person who declared the emergency in the first place, or override his veto.
